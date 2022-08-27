Our Pinehurst Traffic Circle is a representation of our area’s beauty. Why would we replace the circle with roads and traffic lights? Why would we risk changing the circle to look like the butchered area on Midland Road? We are proud of our uplifting focal point.
I travel around the circle daily. Yes, there is a line of cars at certain times of the day. Why not study those times?
On the weekends, there is no traffic. What does this mean? It means that the major traffic comes from our wonderful medical buildings. So proud to have these facilities here, but it is time to address the fact that we need a bypass around this area.
We all agree that Moore County is growing.Do you wish all beauty to become through-roads with traffic lights? That is not why we moved here.
I do not believe that I am the only resident that feels this way. We can’t leave these decisions up to engineers, etc., who do not live in this area. If we do, then there will be irreparable mistakes that we shall regret.
An increase in population and traffic seems to be inevitable. Eventually, we shall need to build a bypass to accommodate the influx and have a better flow. Why not commence the project now?
Leave our Traffic Circle alone and let our beautiful statement speak for itself.
Barbara Cohen
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
