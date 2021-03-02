I see The Pilot (Feb. 21) is joining the rest of the media by purporting that “marginalized communities” do not have “equal access” to the coronavirus vaccine. To support this assumption, you note the state intends to “address racial and ethnic vaccination disparities” as evidenced by the fact that “only 6 percent of shots administered locally have gone to Black residents, who make up about 12 percent of the county population.”
This has the undertone of some insidious plot or, dare I say, systemic racism. But the reason for minorities getting fewer proportional vaccinations than whites is actually very simple: Throughout the country, the minority populations are all generally younger than the white population.
So, if you really want to suggest any vaccination inequities exist, what you need to do (after adjusting for those who have opted out) is to compare the vaccination rates of the white population of a particular age group versus the rate for minorities of the same age.
While access for minorities remains a real issue, I’d make a big bet the differences would largely disappear if you made age the basis for comparison, not just race and ethnicity.
Jack Jakucyk
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
