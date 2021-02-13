How much further to a “normal” Moore County will it be?
The more lethal Spanish flu epidemic of 1918 lasted over two years and killed 50-100 million people worldwide. But it was followed by prosperity and social changes of the “Roaring Twenties.”
Everything I read tells me the timeline to “normal” will be longer than we hope. The challenges of manufacturing, distribution and persuading the public to accept a vaccine can take a year. In the second year, we will be recovering from psychological, social and economic shock.
Sometime in 2023 we will begin to return to normal. This is depressing but helpful and realistic, and the overall impact will be softened by bright spots, a few at first but then more. So hang in there, Moore County.
William Berger
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
