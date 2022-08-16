Thank you, Mr. Sonnenberg, for writing “my” article on the Traffic Circle. I call it “my” article because the first nine paragraphs are what I have been preaching for many years. In fact, I have been driving the Traffic Circle off and on for over 60 years.
It amazes me that people, not only those who have been driving longer than we have, but the many who have traversed traffic circles and round-abouts throughout the country and the world, cannot grasp our common-sense approach to entering our Traffic Circle.
It’s not hard to learn. While this approach may not be the best long-term solution, it certainly will significantly improve the traffic flow now.
Many cities simply paint lines across freeway and traffic circle entrances, well behind the actual circle lanes, indicating where drivers should stop, if stopping is even necessary.
This allows those entering to do exactly what you suggest: “merge” safely into the oncoming traffic. Some even have small traffic lights beside the lines that turn green when an opening appears; and, as has been mentioned by another reader, replace the “Yield” signs with “Merge” signs.
Along with this, a 25-mph speed limit makes sense to me. Having public safety officers drive the circle at this speed off and on would help acclimate drivers to this simple approach. The traffic circle cannot change; drivers can.
T.E. Ormsby
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.