Why would The Pilot, our hometown newspaper, support short-term rentals when short-term renters and their away-owners do not buy subscriptions to The Pilot, but we residents do and we support the businesses and services that advertise in the paper and more all year long?
It is the residents who need/shop for groceries; pharmacies; clothing; vehicles; hardware and garden supplies; building materials; financial institutions and advisors; lawyers; doctors and assorted professionals.
We love our hospital, rehab, clubs, organizations, golf. What about the schools and college and churches? It is the residents who are buying, who support our area.
Indeed, we also vote — for “our” council. Let our council representatives support us residents. Let visitors go to hotels and motels and existing STRs.
Let us live in peaceful neighborhoods, loving our neighbors and building relationships. Let us not be invaded further with STRs.
Sheila Van Dyke
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
