I was reminded by a segment on “60 Minutes” recently how essential our local paper is to Moore County’s citizens.
Journalism should be true, unbiased and unafraid to print the truth. There should be, as there is in “our” paper, a place for people to express their concerns and opinions, and labeled as such.
As Voltaire said, “I may not agree with what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it.”
I’m not quite ready to “fight to the death,” but the only place I can read others’ opinions is in The Pilot. What we hear on the radio or read on Facebook may or may not be true. There is no accountability.
Without The Pilot, we would not have had an accounting of the school board’s dissension on many issues; we would not have been aware of everything exciting going on in West Southern Pines; read of the Town Council’s stance of maintaining reasonable growth; seen and read of the graduation and the amazing scholarships of our local students; known about local equestrian and golf events. I’m sure I have missed important things.
I read The Wall Street Journal every morning. Excellent as the paper is, it doesn’t give a darn about a county in the Sandhills of North Carolina. Thanks, Pilot, for caring and presenting the truth, unbiased, and unafraid.
Paula Boyer
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
