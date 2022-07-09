I was reminded by a segment on “60 Minutes” recently how essential our local paper is to Moore County’s citizens.

Journalism should be true, unbiased and unafraid to print the truth. There should be, as there is in “our” paper, a place for people to express their concerns and opinions, and labeled as such.

As Voltaire said, “I may not agree with what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it.”

I’m not quite ready to “fight to the death,” but the only place I can read others’ opinions is in The Pilot. What we hear on the radio or read on Facebook may or may not be true. There is no accountability.

Without The Pilot, we would not have had an accounting of the school board’s dissension on many issues; we would not have been aware of everything exciting going on in West Southern Pines; read of the Town Council’s stance of maintaining reasonable growth; seen and read of the graduation and the amazing scholarships of our local students; known about local equestrian and golf events. I’m sure I have missed important things.

I read The Wall Street Journal every morning. Excellent as the paper is, it doesn’t give a darn about a county in the Sandhills of North Carolina. Thanks, Pilot, for caring and presenting the truth, unbiased, and unafraid.

Paula Boyer

Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days