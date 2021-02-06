In Mr. Shaw’s recent column about a multi-party system (at least hypothetically) we need go back only a few years to see how a third party affected the presidential election.
There are any number of countries that have multiple party systems, including Germany, Spain and Italy, to name a few. In Germany I counted over 20 and there were plenty more than that.
Each and every one of these countries has their own set of problems with all these parties; there are, of course, extremes on both ends of the spectrum.
Although Mr. Shaw’s analysis of the two parties highlighted some very obvious deficiencies, are we ready to tip-toe into a minefield of an expanded party system knowing the likelihood of the new system being no better than what we have now?
Some say that Dr. Jill Stein’s run under the Green Party tipped the election (2016) to Trump and, although she did get more votes in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania than his slim margin of victory, most of the polling analysis said that these voters would not have voted at all if she was not on the ballot.
Ross Perot (Reform Party) received over 18 percent of the popular vote in 1992 but did not win any electoral votes. Ralph Nader’s run in 2000 was also charged with tipping the election to Bush due to the large number of Nader votes in Florida.
The real problem are the 11,000 lobbyists that circle the Capitol in their luscious office buildings. If we had three, four or even five different parties we would still have the lobbyists with all their money influencing the people that represent us in Washington.
Larry Townsend
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.