As a lifelong moderate conservative, no policy in recent memory is more alarming to me than President’s Biden’s recent student loan executive order.
First, it’s a failure of its own goals. A $300 billion wealth transfer from taxpayers to the educated class does nothing to curb education inflation, the root cause of which is nationalizing student lending. Economists estimate this amount of debt will re-accumulate within four or five years.
The order also entrenches future forgiveness by lowering income-based repayments to from 10 to 5 percent of income over 10 years, down from 20. Tuition continues rising, so we can expect billions in additional wealth transfers going forward, lining the pockets of educational bureaucracy.
If we want to fight educational inflation, the government should stop subsidizing loans that create a rising floor on prices.
Second, this debt jubilee fosters significant “moral hazard” among the populace. Where is the incentive to work, save and make tough decisions if Uncle Sam will wipe the slate clean after enough complaining? We are a beacon in the world due in part to respect for property rights and contracts.
Absolving 43 million people of their legal commitments is a toxic precedent more akin to Argentina than America.
Finally, and perhaps most distressing, is the brazen vote-buying strategy two months before midterms. Rather than running on performance, the administration has handed 20 percent of the electorate $10,000-$20,000 from fellow taxpayers.
The alacrity with which half the country has cheered Biden’s actions makes me existentially depressed about our future.
Ross Brendel
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
If this distresses you you must be overboard about the fact that CCNC ($1,000,000). Forest Creek ($1,000,000) and Pinewild ($650,000) each received PPP loans, all of which were forgiven. Talk about reverse Robin Hood. Take from the poor and give to the rich!
John Misiaszek
