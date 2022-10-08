There is no debt forgiveness. It is debt transfer, from those who signed the legal documents and received the benefits to those who signed no documents and received no benefits. It will have to be done with borrowed money and repaid with interest. In addition, it will add additional pressure to inflation.
Student loan forgiveness also mocks those who gave up summer vacations and worked overtime to pay off student loans. And it sets a negative tone for those still owing student loans: “Why pay? Let the government wipe it off.”
Sue to stop the “Forgiveness” program immediately on the basis that the Biden administration is usurping rights given to Congress. Get the government out of the student loan business. Refer this business to banks who know how to manage the loan business.
Replace the student loan program with a GI Bill-like program. This would have the same purpose as the tremendously successful original GI Bill, which made college available to millions. Provide financial assistance for college as a reward for military service earned, no freebie. I went to college on the GI Bill.
The above would be a first step in getting the country’s financial structure under control.
Ed Frick
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
It would have been a good idea to require colleges to limit their annual increases in costs in conjunction with this loan forgiveness program . While talking about loan forgiveness, let's again ask why private social clubs, very wealthy private social clubs, often received more than a million dollars in Payroll Protection "loans" , or at least hundreds of thousands in "loans", that were forgiven? That too is. actually was, our money transferred from some of the poorest among us to the wealthiest among us. Why is nobody complaining about this?
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.