While I was driving recently to the Raleigh airport, the roadside mowers were hard at work. It was so sad to see these giant machines shredding the litter and trash. Would it be so hard to have a crew clean up before mowing? Our roadsides look even worse.

Secondly, after attending the Aug. 15 Moore County Board of Commissioners meeting in Carthage and speaking for three minutes about my concerns of uncontrolled growth in our area, I learned that Chairman Nick Picerno’s nephew is a developer. There truly is something wrong with this picture.

(3) comments

Kent Misegades

The previous Commission Leadership rubber-stamped the most expensive government school construction in our state in recent years. It always went to the same small group of area architects, builders and contractors getting very wealthy from taxpayers. Why my property taxe bill just jumped by 16%. Commissioner Picerno has made real progress in reigning in out-of-control spending. Litter is directly related to construction activity and open pickup trucks full of trash and debris. Drive most any rural road in surrounding counties and the litter is not there. Or the illegal aliens. Why not couple welfare to trash removal? Don’t work, don’t eat.

Report Add Reply
greg regan

Kent, I have read your comments about open pickup trucks in response to other letters concerning litter in Moore County. My wife and I have driven all over this country and we see open pickups and construction in every state, and county. Nowhere in this country have we seen the roads in the condition as Moore County. It's not pickups or construction that's the problem, it's the respect that many in Moore County lack for the beauty and gift of God's earth. The answer is education and enforcement of existing laws.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

If I remember correctly Peter, Commissioner Picerno wasn't too happy with your comments either.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days