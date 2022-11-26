The voters have spoken and elected candidates are most assuredly feeling a great sense of excitement, and are anxious to get campaign priorities formalized and commitments fulfilled.
Arguably, nowhere will this be more evident than within the chambers of the Moore County Board of Education. A like-minded super-majority on that corporate body now seems poised to catapult the county’s public school system in a direction that has not been witnessed here for decades, if ever.
On a related note, I carefully read the recent article in The Pilot pertaining to individual school board member priorities moving forward. I must admit that I was pleasantly surprised by Ms. Bruno’s initial response. In a nutshell, she seemed to express a sincere willingness to carefully listen to the wide range of the board’s internal and external shareholders so as to enhance her knowledge base; and, thus, be in a better position to arrive at more sound decisions. Indeed, of all positions and priorities espoused by individual board members in that forum, her response was far and away the most impressive, thoughtful and meaningful.
Being an active and willing listener is, without any shadow of a doubt, one of the key indispensable qualities of an effective leader; and it is surely one that would undoubtedly serve the entire board well moving forward.
The Moore County Board of Education, as a corporate body, has a plethora of daunting challenges staring them in their face. However, none is more challenging (or important) than working both collaboratively and diligently with their various local communities to improve student achievement in the local public schools. As long as this is their primary “north star” focus, they deserve both our support and goodwill.
Ray Brayboy
Pinehurst
