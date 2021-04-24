How interesting to read John Nagy’s advocacy of continuing to wear a mask after being fully vaccinated.
He labels as “quackery” any dissenting opinion or behavior. Wow, that is the height of arrogance. I did not realize that being an editor of a small newspaper qualified Mr. Nagy as a renowned virologist and public health policy maker. Yet he is shaming everyone who does not think the same as him.
One of the major questions continues to be, why should someone get the vaccine when there is no reward in achieving immunity from it? What is the end game? When will we be able to ditch the masks and live normally? People cannot live well for long under a constant state of crisis. If everything is a crisis, nothing is a crisis.
Many respected common-sense medical professionals tell us that after two weeks of receiving the final inoculation people should be able to resume normal living. To me normal living means not having to wear a mask.
I have done my part to stop the pandemic. I shut down my normal way of living for a year. I wore a mask, socially distanced and was concerned about those around me. Now I have achieved immunity and I am ready to move forward. I don’t need a pseudo expert telling me that I must act against the facts.
Dan Kneller
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
