To those who are contemplating where to put the Pinehurst library and how to pay for it, let me offer an alternative that I don’t think has been seriously considered: the Boyd Library at Sandhills Community College is an excellent, modern, comfortable library with a collection of nearly 200,000 volumes and a browsing collection that can’t be beaten.
All residents of Pinehurst are welcome to use the library. Cost: zero. Cost to the village: zero. That’s no construction cost, no collection cost and no operational costs (unless we get overwhelmed by Pinehurstians and need to add a new librarian).
Best of all, we have a warm and welcoming staff and plenty of parking, now that many of our students are learning online. Many will continue to do so even after the pandemic.
So there it is. The faculty and staff of Sandhills welcome all of you, and it shouldn’t cost anybody a dime.
John Dempsey, president
Sandhills Community College
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
