Fear not, my friend, Tom LoSapio. The hysteria surrounding your appointment to the Moore County Board of Health tells me that you are “over the target.”
The Pilot’s biased reporting, dismissing LoSapio as an “outspoken critic,” presumes that there is no room for dissent on a board capable of imposing numerous restrictions on personal liberty.
In a letter published Feb. 1, LoSapio is condemned owing to his “lack of medical credentials,” an uninformed criticism. The health board has 11 members, including three at-large members who are not required to be doctors. The writer laments that LoSapio “has loudly opposed vaccinations, protective masks and other measures designed to ensure the health of our community.”
Said measures were not so much designed as imposed and enforced. And what do you know? Current data (ignored by the medical industrial complex, hostage to Pfizer and Moderna) tells us that the vaccinated have become the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19’s latest variants. Mask efficacy has died a long, slow death, as study after study demonstrates what a symbolic sham it was, not to mention the damage masking children has done.
Those in our community who desire a health board that acts independently and is not shackled by government scientism — most of us — can take solace in knowing that the LoSapio era is just beginning. Two more at-large seats will come open in the future, the first in August, and we can be confident that our newly seated Board of Commissioners, which appoints health board members, will continue to identify liberty warriors.
Steve Woodward
Pinehurst
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
(1) comment
I thought you were on your way to Havana Steve?
John Misiaszek
