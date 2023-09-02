Frank Hyatt’s call to arms against “the college-educated liberals” needs a better understanding of the word liberal — from Latin liber, “free,” today “free from authoritarian attitudes and dogmas.”

The U.S. is a liberal democracy with freely elected government, in contrast to Putin’s and Hitler’s dictatorships. The U.S. was critical to defeating Hitler; it was crucial helping Europeans create their liberal market economies after World War II. Surely Mr. Hyatt would not try to end liberal education — an education that cultivates freedom and civil engagement, as opposed to a system like North Korea’s in which people are indoctrinated.

Peyton Cook

In the first place the United States is non a “ liberal democracy”. It is a “federal republic”. The X Amendment tells why.

Robert Hansen

In fact...the US is a Constitutional Republic, with specific laws, regulations, and structure. The word "democracy" does not appear once in the US Constitution.

Ken Owens

Excellent letter.

Around the world, the idea of a broad-based “liberal” education is closely tied to the United States and its great universities and colleges. But in America itself, a liberal education is being replaced by skills-based learning.

Students wonder what they would do with a degree in liberal arts.

One of the benefits of a liberal education is that it broadens us. It prepares us for greater things than just to get a job once you have a degree. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think that many (if not most) CEO’s have educations in liberal arts.

Conrad Meyer

Guess again. I've never worked for a company with a CEO with a liberal arts degree.

https://www.indeed.com/career-advice/career-development/ceo-degrees

Stephen Woodward

Mr. Christenson apparently has spent his life regretting that he was born in an irredeemably racist nation (his assessment) that became a beacon of liberty and innovation and is the envy of the world. Just as students are free to explore history, the author has been free to seek another place to live.

Barbara Misiaszek

"Students are free to explore history." Not recently in too many parts of the country, and I guess this county.

John Misiaszek

Kent Misegades

What is needed is a Classical Liberal eduction, not a leftist education, the start of the Road to Serfdom that always ends in gulags, gas chambers and firing lines. Fortunately, most private and home schools follow a Classical Liberal curriculum, not a leftist one. See for instance our local Classical Conversations, with over 150,000 very smart students globally. Or the Sandhills Classical Christian School. These kids represent a new, parallel society that is head and shoulders above those indoctrinated in Lefty-ism, what is taught in government schools and colleges.

Barbara Misiaszek

What a great letter. Thank you.

John Misiaszek

