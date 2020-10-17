I am a resident of this beautiful community and a concerned voter. I have a slogan I picked up from one of our Supreme Court justices. Having been asked, “How does one become a Supreme Court justice?” she answered by saying “Do something good for someone every day and learn something new every day and you too can become a Supreme Court justice.”
Good advice, no matter what your life goals. I have practiced that saying for some time now. You, reading this little note, are now in my sight for whom I would like to do something good, as well as the candidate for whom I do this.
His name is Robert Levy. Robert, running for Moore County Board of Education, and I share a number of commonalities, one of them deep concern for our educational institutions and the product they are delivering.
I found Robert to be deeply concerned and knowledgeable about what should and could be done. His legal background gives him an inquiring mind as to what causes what and an answering mind when it comes to solutions for difficult challenges.
This quality is a good one for a Board of Education member. Considering we have a number of “D” schools, top-heavy budget, and a spending problem, the board needs help.
I could go on but a well educated thinker in the right place at the right time gets things done right; would you not agree? Robert Levy is my choice. I hope I have just done something good for you as you make your decision on election day.
Cliff Sumrall
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
