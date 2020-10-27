Letter of Appreciation

To School Board members Betty Brown, Stacey Caldwell, Helena Wallin-Miller and John Weaver:

Thank you for serving the people of Moore County with selflessness that is rare in today’s world.

Thank you for your integrity and compassion that have never waned as you have sought to find the best solutions for all students in Moore County.

Thank you for your thoughtful and patient consideration regarding redistricting. Knowing you would never make everyone happy, you proceeded with a sense of fairness that included hours of listening to your constituents. For months, you pored over data, population studies, maps, traffic patterns and housing trends. I understand what you have endured. I recognize your courage in making a final decision you deemed most just. I applaud your devotion to the people of Moore County.

Thank you for overseeing the building of desperately needed schools, for working in tandem with the county commissioners to provide facilities that reflect the hope and prosperity of our county’s people. Understanding that all students deserve a safe and welcoming place to learn, you have made an investment in our community, our future.

Thank you for understanding the grading system implemented by the state is, at best, flawed. Realizing it is a system that rewards the status quo and ignores growth, you have recognized successes, supported improvements and celebrated progress.

I have seen firsthand the effort that is demanded of you as public servants. I most earnestly hope you continue to serve us.

Ann Petersen

Southern Pines

Editor’s note: Ann Petersen is the widow of deceased board member Bruce Cunningham.

