The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust has made the school board a solid offer to purchase Southern Pines Primary School. Anyone who has visited this site knows that it needs a tremendous amount of TLC to bring it up to standards.
The school board now must dispose of this asset, and is wrongly valuing the property based on a flawed appraisal. The West Southern Pines community is offering to take this turkey off the board’s hands and will make it rise like a phoenix to become a shining and guiding light for a forgotten part of our community.
I’ve been involved with the Trust since its inception and I have learned so much about my community. The history of our town is in many ways a microcosm of the Deep South.
Until I got involved, I had no idea how flawed and systemically racist this community was in the 1920s and ’30s. It pains me to think that in many ways parts of that system are still in effect.
Time, as they say, is wasting. Every month that goes by while the board seeks to squeeze every drop from the lemon that is Southern Pines Primary School is another month that nothing is being done to transform said school and said community.
There is work to be done, and lives to be impacted.
Richard Schmidt
Southern Pines
The School Board has a legal, fiduciary obligation to all taxpayers to perform an open public bid for any assets it wants to sell. If they do not follow procedures they rightly can be sued. The only truly accurate valuation is what a buyer ultimately is willing to pay for the property. It may not suit everyone, but that’s the law.
