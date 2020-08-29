The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust has made the school board a solid offer to purchase Southern Pines Primary School. Anyone who has visited this site knows that it needs a tremendous amount of TLC to bring it up to standards.

The school board now must dispose of this asset, and is wrongly valuing the property based on a flawed appraisal.  The West Southern Pines community is offering to take this turkey off the board’s hands and will make it rise like a phoenix to become a shining and guiding light for a forgotten part of our community.  

I’ve been involved with the Trust since its inception and I have learned so much about my community. The history of our town is in many ways a microcosm of the Deep South.

Until I got involved, I had no idea how flawed and systemically racist this community was in the 1920s and ’30s. It pains me to think that in many ways parts of that system are still in effect.

Time, as they say, is wasting. Every month that goes by while the board seeks to squeeze every drop from the lemon that is Southern Pines Primary School is another month that nothing is being done to transform said school and said community.

There is work to be done, and lives to be impacted.

Richard Schmidt

Southern Pines

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

The School Board has a legal, fiduciary obligation to all taxpayers to perform an open public bid for any assets it wants to sell. If they do not follow procedures they rightly can be sued. The only truly accurate valuation is what a buyer ultimately is willing to pay for the property. It may not suit everyone, but that’s the law.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days