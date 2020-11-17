If there are allegations of election fraud, do all Americans want these allegations investigated fully and immediately? I think that all Americans want honest elections.
Our country was founded to be “of the people” and “by the people,” not just “for the people.” All Americans want their vote to count.
If there is no integrity in our election system, then their vote doesn’t count. It is discarded or diluted in a sea of fraudulent votes. When America was founded it was based on laws. Americans followed the laws because they were of their own making through the officials they elected.
The founders believed that our country was founded with divine providence. I would hope that all Americans want to know the truth.
Margaret Smetana
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
