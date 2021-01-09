Well, well. It appears that The Pilot missed an opportunity for some political advertising revenue by printing columnist William Shaw’s centerpiece on a recent Opinion page.
While this Shaw’s apparent claim to fame is a book he wrote about his relative — Sergeant Frank Shaw — I have to give him credit. This Shaw has clearly mastered the left’s and mass media’s ability for selective remembering, stretching facts, outright lies and taking credit, as the current president-elect does almost daily for many of President Trump’s significant accomplishments.
When thinking about Sergeant Shaw and this Shaw, I am tempted to contrast the obvious difference between the two by asking the age-old question of “Where do we get such men?” or more precisely, how can the apple fall so far from the tree in only one generation?
Since Sergeant Shaw was clearly a hero by anyone’s standards, what factors have caused this one to fall so well short of any such acclaim?
Dave Roeder
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
