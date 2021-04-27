One aspect of public health during this COVID crisis that does not seem to receive the attention it deserves is the lack of access to sunshine and fresh air.
This is particularly true with regard to hospitals, long-term care facilities, day care centers and schools. Sunshine is important because laboratory experiments have shown that ultraviolet radiation inactivates viral pathogens and that sunlight kills bacteria.
Sunlight is known to promote healing in other conditions such as septic wounds. There is evidence that heart attack victims stand a better chance of recovery if they are in sunlit wards.
Depressed psychiatric patients fare better if they get some sun while hospitalized. An advantage of placing patients outside in the sun is that they can synthesize vitamin D in their skin, which they cannot do indoors behind glass.
Records from an “open-air” hospital in Boston, Mass., during the 1918 influenza pandemic suggest that some patients and staff were spared the worst of the outbreak. The open-air hospital ward was first advocated in the 1700s. By the 1850s, Florence Nightingale was writing about the importance of sunlight and copious amounts of fresh air in the recovery of hospital patients.
So should we be looking at ventilation and access to the outdoors for those in long-term care facilities and those hospitalized when feasible? We also should be looking for ways to include more windows, ventilation and outdoor time in our schools.
Jared Dant
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
