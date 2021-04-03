We are all free to exercise our rights, but mask-wearing is for a pandemic, a virus that ignores some people but devastates the lives of others. It is a global issue.
I’ve known a number of people who have died from the virus, along with friends who have had family/friends die or become “long haulers.” Some of them have been older folks, but not all. While we are a very individualistic nation, shouldn’t this be the one time we come together as a country to fight against this medical phenomenon, making the safety of others and ourselves our top priority?
Masks have been proven to inhibit the spread. We only have masks and vaccines to get control of the virus and hopefully our lives back. Don’t we want a return to normalcy?
As to Mr. Green openly wearing his Glock in Harris Teeter, was this meant to imply he would shoot anyone who asked him to wear a mask; e.g., an old lady worried about getting infected or a worker doing his job? Don’t we have enough people wanting to take away our guns? This display certainly does not help and gives Second Amendment opponents more ammunition (no pun intended). Not cool.
Kathy Taylor
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
