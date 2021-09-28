Regarding the Sept. 5 article “Academic Scores Suffering,” the article states that third-grade reading level proficiency in Moore County schools for 2020 was at the 50 percent level. That means that half of our children cannot read at third-grade level. The article further states that “Third grade is considered a make-or-break point for lifetime literacy.”
I find it hard to believe that parents would allow their children to get to third grade and not be able to read at grade level. Reading is the most important skill that anyone can have. Reading opens the door to learning. The ability to read prepares a person for the future. A person’s success literally hangs on the ability to read.
The ability to read opens the mind to the world. Reading ability cannot be left to teachers to instill in the mind of students. Parents must ensure that their children are taught the reading skill at least by the third grade.
We need to do better.
Karl Killingstad
Vass
