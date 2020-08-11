I am in complete sympathy with the BLM organization and what it is trying to accomplish with the nationwide marching. However, destroying or tearing down statues is another matter.
I can understand their discomfort when they see the Confederate statues, but there are other people who think the statues are their heritage or an important part of history.
Twelve of our presidents owned slaves, and eight had slaves while serving as president. They have already tried to remove Ulysses S. Grant, who only had one slave that he freed. I would strongly disagree if they tried to remove the fathers of our country, Washington and Jefferson. Since this is a Christian country, perhaps a bit of forgiveness might be in order. We could also try to find a compromise, such as moving some of the statues to military cemeteries or somewhere that everyone is comfortable with. We had a terrible World War II that killed millions of people and did unbelievable destruction and yet we worked out our differences and now are friends with Germany, Japan and Italy.
Bill Rose, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
“I am in complete sympathy with the BLM organization and what it is trying to accomplish with the nationwide marching.“ Are you sure? Their leaders have recently stated: (1) they are trained Marxists - the people who caused 100 million deaths in the 20th century; (2) if they don’t get what they want, they will “burn the system down”; (3) they intend to destroy the nuclear family, already rare among Blacks thanks to government welfare; (4) their opinion about our police: “pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon”. That is what you also believe in?
