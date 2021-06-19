Critical Race Theory is a philosophy based on the false Marxist premise that most civilizations, including ours, are composed of people who for years have been routinely oppressed and their “oppressors.”
We had been making significant progress as a society trying to follow Martin Luther King’s advice to value our fellow-Americans for “the content of their character rather than the color of their skin,” but this radical hateful CMT philosophy has reopened old wounds and will benefit no one but its proponents.
Let’s return to King’s positive Judeo-Christian approach in dealing with our fellow Americans of all colors, trying in our individual encounters to trust and see the good in each other, recognizing our good fortune to live in this beautiful, bountiful free country — and our responsibility to keep and even improve this inheritance.
These two positive, unifying, and healing concepts can be systematically taught to our young people by respected teachers beginning at an early age in our schools, and in time may become part of our national psyche instead of the discouraging divisiveness we have now.
Frank Hyatt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
Well stated. My observation having lived in the South since age 7, 1965: race issues were a thing of the past until certain, typically Democrat politicians decided to pursue identity politics to divide the nation, since their Marxist ideas will not win them elections. Or they simply cheat at elections as we saw last November. The good news is many of these exploited groups have wised up and have abandoned leftist ideas, no longer vote Democrat or RINO, educate their children outside government schools and have found Christ. The Real President Donald Trump enjoyed record numbers of Black, Latino and women voters in his landslide victory last November.
Typo alert on previous comment: “know little of King’s legacy … “
Well stated, Dr. Hyatt. I fear that younger teachers no little of King’s legacy and were long ago indoctrinated by universities to think in opposite terms.
