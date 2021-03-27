The U.S. is in a divisive super gap. There will always be differences of opinion and different ideas on how things should be done. In a free society that is a good thing. But, the kinds of actions that are being taken to silence or belittle one group by another is very unhealthy and could lead to a dictated society.
The first thing that our elected officials — and really all of us — need to do is to stop personalizing the discussions. At a personal level I have been called a racist because I wanted to discuss what was behind the BLM movement.
I believe many think they should support the movement because they like the title, but in fact have not done their homework to learn what the goals of the organizers really are. If I expressed that position and was wrong, the party on the other side of my discussion should have pointed out where I was in error, not just immediately call me a name.
In discussions or when information is forwarded, one should attempt to be accurate. But, the facts are not always on the surface and a good discussion could possibly bring that to the attention of the one trying to make a point. Nothing is gained by the personal attack.
In order to close the gap that has come about in this country, we need to have open discussions and respond to the statements of other side with facts. No need to personally attack the discusser or, even worse, close down their right to express a different position.
We are in a very dangerous situation where we are close to becoming a one-sided dictatorship. Freedom of speech is a must if we are to remain a free republic.
Tom Anderson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.