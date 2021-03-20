Most people’s opinions about the economy refer to the stock market. Any economist will tell you that the stock market is not the U.S. economy.
The stock market is more like gambling than it is a description of how well the country is doing overall economically. According to Gallup, only 55 percent of Americans owned stock in 2020. And the higher your household income, the more likely you are to own stock. If the stock market was, somehow, the U.S. economy, then almost half of the population is left out.
This is why Trump acolytes who continue to bang their pans about how great the economy was under his administration are so irksome. Most of them are talking about how they personally benefited from a growing stock market over the past four-plus years.
And what they seem to forget is the Obama-Biden Administration stabilized the actual U.S. economy from the freefall of the Great Recession of 2008. In 2016, that administration handed Trump the most robust stock market this country has ever experienced.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for workers in the United States in the first quarter of 2020 was $49,764 per year. In many communities, this salary barely pays the bills. And the National Employment Law Project reports that 42 percent of U.S. workers make less than $15 an hour — $31,200 per year with zero time off.
So please forgive me when I roll my eyes about the “Great Trump Economy” — only those who dwell in a world ruled by the Dow Jones are shouting about it.
Greta Nintzel
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Well the eye roll needs no apology, but prepare for a head spinning episode, because when the bill for the Democrats gold card spending comes due, it won't be paid in full by those making $ 400,000.oo +, as Joe Biden has stated, although during the campaign, it sounded a bit different. Fact, there are only 1.7 % of this population in that income range, there are millions already on so many government subsidized programs, they won't be paying taxes, so, where is the balance of the debt coming from ? As for Wall Street, well as difficult as it is to believe, Seattle has some of the wealthiest inventors, and investors, the Tech industry moguls, they control markets and Wall Street, and they all have been large, large donors to the Democrats. Seattle also has one of the highest wages in the country, but has the largest population of vagrants and drug addicts sleeping in tents and on the sidewalks, around here, we call that vermin. Fortunately many of the good citizens of Seattle are leaving due to the filth that government sanctuary protects, unfortunately for this state, many sought refuge here, bringing with them, their Socialist/Progressive ideology and condemnation of Republican views.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.