I’d like to thank the Pinehurst Village Council for its service to our community and for an excellent job in consultation on the long term plans.
Also, relocating the public works facility seems a clear winner.
As we get more into the details, consultants and professionals will opine regarding forecasted demand and how to properly develop a modern city. However, Pinehurst is a village, which is the source of its allure. The USGA project will only enhance that heritage.
However, when it comes to housing, I am a bit concerned about our path forward. Some may feel the need to embrace high-density housing, entry level housing or hotels. Only we can best decide the future of Pinehurst, to allow sustainable development while not eroding Pinehurst’s charm. Traffic is already problematic and will become only more so with time. Let’s not exacerbate the problem.
Planning for homes at the median or above value and lot size is a good step to enabling growth while maintaining our sense of community.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
