The United States currently imports 8.47 million barrels of oil a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It exports a similar amount, 8.63 million barrels.
In very simple terms, we drill more oil than we can use and are net exporters.
In fact, the United States is the world’s largest producer of oil at 10.2 million barrels per day. This is more than Saudi Arabia, more than Russia, twice as much as Canada, etc.
This nation’s 2021 cost of pumping oil from existing wells averages $17 per barrel. The market price of oil, however, recently leapt from $46 (nice profit margin) to $110 per barrel, before settling down below $100.
So if we have more than enough oil here, why the jump in prices on the oil markets and at the gas pumps? Greed?
There is no limit to how much U.S. oil companies can export. But even if they do not ship it overseas, they peg the raw oil price to overseas demand pricing, and the result is a higher per barrel cost, resulting in a doubling of gasoline to more than $4 a gallon at our pumps. Consequently, some of these oil companies’ stock shares have doubled in price with the prospect of substantially larger profits. If you are not a stock owner, then you are funding these huge oil company profits.
For those who think the Biden administration can do anything to alleviate high prices, it cannot, because of the global economy. What happens in Ukraine directly impacts our prices here. Releasing our oil reserves is a drop in a barrel.
What we do need is to keep the oil we pump here and keep it at a reasonable price.
Peter Mamuzic, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.