I am writing in response to your paper’s recent reporting regarding Lydia Boesch and those calling for her resignation. There is a large community out there that you seem to forget about that is represented by Lydia and her opinion regarding mask wearing.
We are acutely aware of the physical and psychological damage they can do. I am somewhat shocked and disappointed that your paper and members of this community cannot tolerate a diverse council with diverse opinions. That is what this country was founded on.
Civil discourse should be a matter of pride that we are a people and a country that can learn from each other and tolerate each other’s differences.
Kathryn Katz
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.