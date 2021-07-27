Regarding the recent column “Green Goals May Not be Very Feasible,” by Marvin L. Covault, this article is wildly misleading. Many of the “issues” he identifies are not actually issues but wildly misrepresented information and cherry-picked data.
For example: He says EVs (electric vehicles) currently account for 30 percent of carbon foot rint emissions in the U.S. This is not true. All vehicles, including fossil fuel powered cars and trucks, account for 30 percent of the total carbon footprint emissions in the U.S. EVs as a percentage of the 30 percent is vanishingly small. That is why just about every auto and truck manufacturer in the world is introducing electric vehicles.
On average the total carbon footprint for EVs is less than 50 percent of the total carbon footprint of fossil-fuel powered vehicles. Plus as sources of electrical power become greener, EVs will produce an even smaller carbon footprint.
Concerning solar energy, one can easily do an internet search and see that the total carbon footprint from mining materials to manufacturing, to installation through to useful life for solar panels creates a total carbon footprint 1/20th that of fossil fuels that generate that same amount of electrical energy.
The same search will show that the total carbon footprint from mining materials to manufacturing of the solar panels and the wind towers through to useful life is negligible when compared to the total carbon footprint of fossil fuels that generate that same amount of electrical energy. Wind power is even cleaner than solar power.
If we are going to solve the climate change that is causing global warming we need to work together with accurate information, not mislead the public.
Bob Nilsen
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.