It is almost 2022. When is fiber internet and full cell-signal coverage reliability coming to the Pinehurst and Southern Pines area?
From a fiber internet perspective, the only option locally to get the maximum cable internet speed of 1,000 mbps is Spectrum. That speed is generally required, from a reliability standpoint, for a household that has internet needs that include: at-home workers requiring video conferencing, homes that have video security systems, homes that cut the cable to stream TV, and homes that have residents who use computers or gaming systems.
The standard cable internet rate for 1000 mbps is $134.99 a month. The average rate with fiber internet is $70/mo for the same speed.
From a cellular phone coverage perspective, if you have Verizon, you basically have little to no signal north or east of the 15-501 Pinehurst Traffic Circle and south of Aberdeen. The concern is that if a person is trying to make a call in an emergency, or attempting to reach contacts for any reason, the cell coverage is not reliable.
Most of our phones are 5G compatible, yet operating at 1G performance. With the area growing in population, It would be great to come out of the dark ages for internet and cellphone coverage reliability.
Chris Cole
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
I'm with you, Chris! It's even worse in the county being stuck with Century Link. It's not as bad as Huges Net but not far behind. Broadband should be everywhere. If this county wants to grow then they need to get it done.
