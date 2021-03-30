I like to keep things simple, and simple math always helps put things into perspective for me. “Freedom Matters” folks want to do away with all COVID -19 restrictions immediately. So I look at the math.
The population of Moore County is approximately 100,000 people. Within the next few weeks, about 50,000 people will be fully vaccinated. That leaves 50,000 people not protected.
There have been 8,142 COVID-19 cases in Moore County since start of the pandemic, about an 8 percent rate. That is 679 cases per month. As of Feb. 21, there had been 166 COVID-19 related deaths in Moore County. Because of the vaccinations, the number of COVID-19 cases per month should drop in half to 340 per month.
If we all take off our masks, there will be a surge in cases, as shown during the recent holiday season. Let’s assume that the rate of infection increases 50 percent to 12 percent. The surge increase was higher than that. Thus the number of cases will increase from 340 per month to 510 per month. The number of deaths increases to 10 per month. That is an increase of three deaths per month.
If we have perhaps two more months at this level, we would expect six people to die that did not have to die.
Oh well, I guess to the “Freedom Matters” folks, that is what is known as collateral damage.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.