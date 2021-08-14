I’m sick of the pandemic. I’m tired of hearing about it, wearing masks, all of it. I still remember the first time I saw my young grandson in a mask. I nearly cried. He understood that he was wearing it to protect not just himself, but his mother, who was pregnant. A child shouldn’t have to carry that burden.
Fast forward nearly a year and a half, a very long time in the life of a 10-year-old. To protect himself, and now a new baby sister, he has been learning virtually since the pandemic began. The plan is for him to return this fall to school, a synonym for friends.
The delta variant has replaced regular old COVID in the meantime. It’s more transmissible than the original and seems to have no regard for the age of its victims. This has left schools grappling with mask mandates.
Parents don’t want their children to spend years in a mask. I get that. As horrible as it is to see our children’s innocent faces covered with a mask, it would be far worse to see them with oxygen tubes in their noses, or on a ventilator, or worse.
We all want this pandemic to be over. We don’t always get handed what we want though. Usually, we have to work for it. In this case it means putting aside our personal wants and beliefs. It means getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
I’m sick of it all, but let’s not make our children sick to death, literally.
Linda Kinnamon
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Well said. My sentiments exactly!
