I have been through many elections. I have noticed that discussing “politics” this day almost leads to a knock-down drag-out. We used to be able to discuss our differences of party without resorting to a ghastly statement, almost violently expressed, concerning the mental condition of the opposing party. We used to discuss politics without losing one’s friendship.

It is my contention that a third party has gained greater control over the electoral process and, in the middle of this struggle, they are walking off with all the chips.

What I ask is we all observe our own actions and the actions of the opposing party in people who are otherwise “good friends” and calm down. Hug your friend/adversary and give a mutual cheer for the USA. Then change the subject. Stand together as Americans, do your duty on Election Day, and be observant to see who profits from the outcome. It isn’t a party. It’s the quiet manipulators who walk off with the contents of the “pot” without declaring their “side.”

We are Americans. Shake hands and be observant about who is stirring the pot. God bless the USA.

 

Kristen Smith

Pinebluff

