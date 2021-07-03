As I watched the U.S. Open, I couldn’t help thinking about the USGA coming to Pinehurst and what that will mean for us.
One thing for sure is that parking and traffic will be difficult with a new hotel and a USGA building on the PCC campus. Parking for club members is already a challenge without these new structures. What we need would be for both buildings to have underground parking, and both organizations can certainly afford it.
The USGA has $733,788,000 in net assets, according to its 2020 financial statement. The resort is having one of its best revenue years in its history and has received $8,853,300 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
But at what cost for the club membership and the village of Pinehurst ? I believe the benefits of the USGA coming to Pinehurst will mostly accrue to the resort and the USGA, and thus I believe they should pay for it.
There is a way for the USGA and the resort to win the “good neighbor” award. It seems that this country is obsessed with athletics and that companies are interested in naming stadiums and public buildings. My idea is simple: Let the resort encourage and the Village Council grant the USGA the naming rights to its new library.
The donation should be in the $5-7 million range. That would cement the era of “good feeling” about the USGA coming to town.
Roger W. Johnson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
In addition to the nearly $9,000,000 in PPP money let's not forget that Pinehurst Resort received $1,000,000 in County tax "incentives" and another $400,000 of"incentives" from the Village of Pinehurst to build that new 34-36 room hotel. Was it really an incentive? Without those "incentives" would that hotel have been built? Of course it wold have been built. Those "incentives" were actually subsidies paid by Moore County taxpayers to Pinehurst Resort.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.