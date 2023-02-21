On Valentine’s Day I had the pleasure of attending a “Take Back the Bridge” rally at the N.C. 690 bridge over U.S. 1, where earlier this year American Nazis had draped sheets bearing the hate messages that Hitler and the Brown Shirts had used in the 1930s.
We were there to show people that the vast majority of Moore County residents — especially the residents of Vass — had no use for this sort of sleaze. Indeed, the leaders of Vass had recently issued a proclamation stating this in no uncertain terms.
While I was proud that so many of my neighbors were present, I was disappointed that, at least as far as I could see, none of our county commissioners were there. Neither have they — again, to my knowledge — issued a proclamation of their own condemning the kind of hate expressed by those awful sheets.
I find this odd since I have always found the commissioners to be leaders in the fight for racial and religious equality and the rights of people with different sexual orientations. I would certainly hope that has not changed.
Moore County — which everywhere else in the world means “Pinehurst” — can’t afford to have people think that its citizens are afraid to speak out against 21st century Nazism. That’s why I’d like to see our commissioners, as well as the rest of our leaders — elected, business, education (and I realize I have been remiss here) — issue proclamations of our own.
John Dempsey
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.