Stop signs, speed limits, seat belt restrictions, no smoking policies, no shoes- no shirt-no service regulations, etc., are all part of our regular lives because they protect the “common good.”
How pathetically sad that a Village Council member and her political cult-like followers attempt to influence Pinehurst and Southern Pines businesses and governments to side with their dangerous anti-mask, anti social-distancing positions while we are all on the cusp of turning the corner against this horrible pandemic.
More people are getting vaccinated, and people have followed CDC regulatory postures for the common good. I understand that the Pinehurst area leans heavily Republican, but that does not mean that their politics and fringe attitudes should prevail above common sense and practical safety.
President Biden said he needed all of us to commit to continue fighting the virus. He did not say it would magically disappear. Why can’t the Freedom Matters NC “patriots” devote their energies toward helping all Moore County residents get vaccinated and help protect one another rather than focus on their petty self-interests?
After all, even their defeated hero Trump and his wife got vaccinated, if on the sly. I find it disturbing that the same people who call The Pilot a “rag” are also bemoaning “cancel culture” that challenges their political and social positions.
Wayne Marish
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
There a big difference here. Seatbelts Dave lives. Masks are useless. “New Study Shows Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect in Florida or Nationwide, But the Lie Continues” Scott Morefield | Dec 21, 2020 12:01 AM
