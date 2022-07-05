The Supreme Court of the United States has made several recent decisions overturning previous court rulings having great social impact. They are apparently looking to overturn a number of other socially impactful rulings.
As I pondered this latest news, I was reminded of a statement made by German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller. Many history buffs will recognize it:
“First they came for the communists and I did not speak out because I was not a communist. Then they came for the socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.”
The parallels are scary in terms of the erosion of personal freedoms. George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
I just hope we don’t wait too long; we all need to study and understand what is happening in our society so we can make it better for all.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
