I loved my grandfather. He always had an exciting story to tell. And right before he died, he gave me a unique present. It was an old-fashioned, thick wool suit, made 100 years ago, with rudimentary repairs in several places. “I want you to remember me,” he said, handing me the heavy old thing. “This is from North Carolina,” he said proudly as if everything from over there was great.
When he died, I took out the tux and found two big surprises. First: it was rented. What I had in my hand was an overdue bill equal to the national debt. The next thing I found in the pockets were three gas ration tickets. They looked old and, I hoped, valuable.
As I dug into his interesting past, I learned his departure from North Carolina was to escape the shotgun pointed at his chest that forced him to say “I do” faster than a squirrel sliding down my greased bird feeder pole. It seemed that, still in the rented suit, he hightailed it out to California, making his way cross-country using a handful of counterfeit gas ration tickets.
Interesting, but why give a grandson such a history lesson? Why did he think that suit was an important thing to share?
Now, years later, as I sit, gobbling down a heap of pulled pork and hush puppies at a Pinehurst barbecue joint and slurping down my third glass of sweet tea, I’m glad my grandfather gave me that old tux. It got me to return to my roots and come home.
Yes, grandpa. North Carolina is truly great. And luckily the statute of limitations is up on counterfeit gas-ration tickets and the tux rental shop is no longer around.
Stephen Jones
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
