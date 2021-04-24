I write in opposition to Senate Bill 349/House Bill 401. This proposed legislation is an undisguised attempt by the homebuilding industry to steal away any meaningful control of zoning and land use by local governments.
Its elimination of single-family zoning, by tortuously defining “single-family dwelling” to include duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhouses, is a literal affront to the American dream of owning a home in a quiet neighborhood. The legislation fails to consider and protect the property rights of those who purchased property in a single-family residential neighborhood expecting little traffic and noise, and a low population density.
While multi-family dwellings are a needed and appropriate housing option, their location should be a matter of local control and zoning, and should not be forced upon residents from the State Capitol.
Once again, like so much of the recent legislation concerning land use and development, this proposed legislation is overreach; uses a blunt instrument to impose a one-size fits all solution; unwisely rests regulatory authority from local representatives of the people; and should be limited to establishing reasonable outer boundaries for local government to operate within
The legislation proposes to force “middle housing,” defined in the legislation as duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhouses, into residential zones that have not been planned and designed for such housing, and will thereby negatively affect population and traffic density and create infrastructure issues with roads, water supply, and septic systems. City services are also more strained by an unplanned increase in population density.
This legislation is the latest attempt in a substantial effort to take complete control of growth and development from local authority.
E.M. McCue III
Foxfire
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.