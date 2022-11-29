Sodom and Gomorrah was a bad place to be, the rough side of the plain, you might say. They were woke, you see, woke to everything that was bad and asleep to anything good. In particular, sexual immorality seemed to be the order of the day.
Among these behaviors, I’m sure, was homosexuality, transgenderism, etc. Well, it wasn’t a safe place to be, especially if you were Lot’s young daughters or an angel passing by.
I can’t help but think of this city when I think of dear old Southern Pines, a place that used to be a quiet, sleepy town. Now, there are breweries on every block and drag shows. Yes, indeed, drag shows at the Sunrise Theater.
Fortunately, the event has now been limited to 18 and older. If you ask me, this show should be out of bounds for any age, 18 or 118.
People are free to do what they want, though. That’s true enough. Of course, that which is legal is not always ethical or moral. You are free to have your event but it is not moral, ethical, or decent to do so. It’s dangerous.
These folks need help. There are two genders, male and female. You are the gender God gave you when you were born. Anyone that says different needs their head examined. These types of events are becoming more common in our “woke” world. I thought we might be spared here in Moore County, but I guess not.
Shame on the Sunrise Theater. Shame on any and all sponsors. Shame on anyone who attends. Shame all around.
Joe Garrison
Pinebluff
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.