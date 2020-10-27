An outbreak of civility is still a long way off. The daily indignities against this administration, specifically President Trump, by a coterie of outspoken progressives, known as the “let’s pile on” crowd, offer no inspirational  messages for America, only continuous corrosive cynicisms.

However, perched precariously above these malcontents  are a rising cacophony of voices with a more realistic and enlightened view. This president has done nothing but to make America safer, more economically viable, and still the envy of most people around the world. Property owners, business owners, corporations and those gainfully employed, the tax-paying base of this country are rising, and are inoculating themselves against this echo of disrespect for America by those with socialistic aims and untethered immigration. Yet no one is criticizing the regimes that cause migrants to flee.

President Trump is trying to rectify the problem for all concerned. To my knowledge, there is no mass migration to any socialistic environment where offers of a measure of free health care are made possible by taxing one’s earnings in excess of 65 percent or more.

Those with skin in the game are weary of what they hear from an out-of-control left. That will show itself in the next presidential vote.

Norman Zanetti

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days