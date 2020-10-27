An outbreak of civility is still a long way off. The daily indignities against this administration, specifically President Trump, by a coterie of outspoken progressives, known as the “let’s pile on” crowd, offer no inspirational messages for America, only continuous corrosive cynicisms.
However, perched precariously above these malcontents are a rising cacophony of voices with a more realistic and enlightened view. This president has done nothing but to make America safer, more economically viable, and still the envy of most people around the world. Property owners, business owners, corporations and those gainfully employed, the tax-paying base of this country are rising, and are inoculating themselves against this echo of disrespect for America by those with socialistic aims and untethered immigration. Yet no one is criticizing the regimes that cause migrants to flee.
President Trump is trying to rectify the problem for all concerned. To my knowledge, there is no mass migration to any socialistic environment where offers of a measure of free health care are made possible by taxing one’s earnings in excess of 65 percent or more.
Those with skin in the game are weary of what they hear from an out-of-control left. That will show itself in the next presidential vote.
Norman Zanetti
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
