Prompted by an agenda item, the resolution regarding Critical Race Theory, at the May 12 Whispering Pines Village Council meeting a dedicated public servant asked: “How did we get to this point? Does anyone see how this can be exploited for money or power?”
My opinion is that this is exactly what is happening right now from both sides of the CRT matter — to achieve a podium by manufacturing a divisive issue, to trot it out in as many public venues as possible, to enhance the prospect of division and notoriety throughout the broadest possible political bandwidth, and not about saving public education from a 50-year-old theory that has done little, if any, harm thus far.
So, how are we dragging this into the arena of the Village Council? With a convoluted attempt to transform the village’s responsibility to support infrastructure through property values and taxation, into an excuse to meddle with public education philosophy. Lest anyone forget, no village property taxes are spent on education or schoolhouses.
Does anyone really believe that the state Board of Education is infested with a bunch of Marxists intent on replacing our capitalist system with socialism through prescribed history curriculum? Do you really think it’s pertinent enough to village business to sow this division and discord locally?
I doubt that any council people were elected for their perspective on public education curricula. The Boards of Education are the appropriate jurisdiction for this discussion, and I don’t want that circus coming to our town.
Yes, public education philosophy is important, but not any more so because we live in (insert name of your town). Council should leave this alone in favor of other public bodies whose function is specifically targeted on education philosophy, and to the education professionals which they employ.
Bill Bruton
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
