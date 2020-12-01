Many Americans have accepted the premise that the Scandinavian countries are socialist and should be our model. They are not socialist.
Danish PM Lars Lokke Rasmussen was clear in speaking to Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government last year. He said, “I know that some people associate the Nordic model with some sort of socialism. I would like to make one thing clear. Denmark is far from being a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy.”
Until the 1960s, the Nordic countries were the top free-market, competition-based countries in the world. Then, successive socialist governments instituted heavy government regulations and high tax rates throughout the 1970’s. Sweden went from being the fourth richest nation in the world to the 14th.
In the early 1990s, the course was changed, and the government got rid of strangling regulations, privatized parts of the health care system, trimmed huge welfare programs, and cut tax rates. The economy rebounded.
Scandinavia reclaimed its free market economies.
Corporate tax rates are now relatively low, encouraging business activity, and Sweden, for example, has no government-mandated minimum wage. Wages are decided between employees and employers.
Also, vouchers enable parents to choose their children’s schools. Swedes have found that this voucher system has improved standards, attendance and the dynamism of the work force. High taxes, combined with a competitive, free market economy, allow Scandinavia to offer its vast welfare programs.
Should the U.S. attempt to implement something approaching the Nordic model, it would, at least, have to commit to a strong free market; reduce government regulations; lower corporate tax rates; and initiate school choice.
Sallie Lowe
Southern Pines
