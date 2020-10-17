I have watched in shock as the forces of disorder and lawlessness spread out from Washington, D.C., and our president, a man driven by impulse over reason and willing to sacrifice our lives and honor to achieve his personal goals. I did not expect these forces to arrive in sleepy, bucolic Pinehurst No. 6.
Recently, “protesters” invaded my private property and looted two Biden-Harris signs from my front lawn. I assume that the “protester” is a supporter of the current president and of his lawless and chaotic administration.
The hypocritical demand of Republicans for “law and order” apparently does not apply to their own behavior or to that of their “leader.” We face what Joe Cocker once called “a sad, sad situation” where divisiveness supersedes patriotism, unreason trumps reason and gut instincts overrule science.
Vote this November as if the future of our country depended on just your vote. Vote for real law and order with justice for all, not the disorder, chaos and lawlessness of the current administration and at least one of its loyal supporters right here in Pinehurst.
Claudia Archer
Pinehurst
