The Southern Pines Land Trust is attempting to purchase the former Southern Pines Primary via private negotiation. It offered to pay $200,000 for this multi-acre site, far below a $630,000 appraised value.
If the Board of Education sells the property, it is its fiduciary responsibility to maximize revenue and use the proceeds to support our public schools. Selling the property for $430,000 below fair market value takes money from the children and taxpayers of Moore County.
In addition to our fiduciary responsibility to Moore County, the state constitution specifically prohibits school boards from selling surplus property below fair market value.
What the trust is asking of the school board violates both our fiduciary duty and state law. It also takes money away from taxpayers throughout Moore County to subsidize a local Southern Pines issue.
No one has done more to rejuvenate West Southern Pines than the taxpayers, the commissioners and the school board. Together, we just completed a new $35 million elementary school adjacent to West Southern Pines and are building a new gateway to West Southern Pines by connecting Carlisle Street to Morganton Road.
And the board is in negotiations to sell the former Southern Pines Elementary School to Moore Montessori Community School, a free public charter school whose mission is to improve educational achievement for disadvantaged children, many of whom live in West Southern Pines.
If the trust and residents of West Southern Pines want to achieve the vision they have for the former school’s future, they must accept the laws governing the sale of surplus school property and raise the money to pay the full $630,000 appraised value.
Toward that end, I suggest they look toward their list of supporters and the town of Southern Pines.
David Hensley
Member, Moore County Board of Education
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
The Land Trust also has an appraisal that values that property at approximately $200,000,the amount they offered the district citing restrictions on portions of that land. Court may be one option,another might be a 3rd appraisal which apparently the district is going to get. Seems reasonable.Let's see where this one comes out.
John Misiaszek
