It was fun and nostalgic to read Barry Fetzer’s column re: Lake Erie in the Jan. 15 edition. I too was a Lake Erie kid, but maybe even more of a Niagara River kid, as I lived several blocks from the river just north of where Lake Erie ends at Buffalo.
Our swimming from ages 9 through 15 was done in the river. We would ride our bikes over the Grand Island Bridge (the island in the Niagara River between Buffalo and Niagara Falls), sometimes turning left to go to a state park with a swimming beach on the island, sometimes turning right to some unofficial spot on the river. We would swim 200 yards toward Niagara Falls, then return, the return trip being markedly harder than the downstream effort.
This was from 1942-1948 when environmental controls were nonexistent, the result of which was that many harmful effluents from riverside factories entered the water. I remember that one was DuPont Chemical; I worked in that factory in the summer of 1952. Telling this story down through the years has prompted many to say, “So that’s why you are a little funny” or some such.
However, once I turned 16 and had a few friends with cars, our swim fun centered on Lake Erie in both the U.S. and Canada. We more often went to Canada via Buffalo and Fort Erie’s Peace Bridge, where entering this foreign land was simple and fast. Canadian officials asked, “Where were you born?” “Buffalo,” we answered. “OK” was the reply and we were off to some Lake Erie beach.
I do not remember any issues with water quality. Maybe we just didn’t know any better.
So both Mr Fetzer and I had Lake Erie experiences, no doubt of equal pleasure.
Roger W. Fromm
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
