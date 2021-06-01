The non-partisan Brennan Center has calculated that 47 states have introduced 361 Republican-sponsored bills specifically designed to restrict voting access so far this year. Sixty of those bills are currently moving through legislative bodies in 24 states, and five have been signed into law.
Basically, these laws intend to decrease voter turnout. The Republicans justify the new laws by citing voters’ distrust in the election system and a need to increase “election integrity.”
The laws would kick less active voters off rolls, create stricter voter I.D. requirements, prohibit distribution of snacks and beverages to voters waiting in line, limit absentee ballot requests, ban mobile voting precincts in an emergency declared by a governor, among other things.
These initiatives have been heightened by false charges of voter fraud in the last election by President Trump. His charges were rejected by his own administration’s Department of Homeland Security and by courts in over 60 legal battles. We cannot forget that the brutal attack on the nation’s Capitol by Trump’s criminal supporters on Jan. 6 was waged in order to keep the presidential electoral vote from being certified.
In North Carolina a federal appeals court just noted that our state has had “a long and shameful history of race-based voter suppression.” As a former Republican voter I am ashamed at the way the party of Lincoln under twice-impeached Donald Trump has morphed into such an undemocratic institution. For shame.
Jo Ann Duncan
Pinehurst
