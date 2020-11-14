The League of Women Voters Moore County gratefully acknowledge the hard work, dedication and collaboration of the staff, poll workers, ballot counters and volunteers of the Moore County Board of Elections.
Under the direction of Glenda Clendenin, our BOE provided clear information, various voting opportunities and transparent processing of votes during this recent historic election.
Thank you to the voters who came forth to practice their most important right in a democracy. In continuing our celebration of the 100 years since the passing of the 19th Amendment, we laud everyone who contributed to the right of citizens to vote in a smooth and fair election.
Jay Emery and Joan Matula
Co-presidents, Moore County LWV
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
League of Far-Left Democrat Women Voters, supporting the party that confines the killing of babies.
